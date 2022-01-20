Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Cross: Hack exposes data on 515,000 vulnerable people

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 07:44
Red Cross: Hack exposes data on 515,000 vulnerable people

GENEVA (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is best known for helping war victims, says hackers broke into servers hosting its data and gained access to personal, confidential information on more than a half-million vulnerable people.

The Geneva-based agency said Wednesday the breach by unknown intruders this week affected data about some 515,000 people “including those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention.” It said the information originated in at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent chapters around the world.

“An attack on the data of people who are missing makes the anguish and suffering for families even more difficult to endure," Robert Mardini, the ICRC's director-general, said in a statement. "We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised.”

ICRC said the breach targeted an external contractor in Switzerland that stores data for the humanitarian organization, and there was no indication the information had been publicly shared or leaked.

Agency spokeswoman Crystal Wells said that while the ICRC cannot say for certain that the records were stolen "we feel it is likely. We know that they have been inside our system and have had access to our data."

Wells said the ICRC did not want to speculate about who might be behind the intrusion.

Addressing the person or people behind the intrusion, Mardini issued an appeal: "The real people, the real families behind the information you now have are among the world’s least powerful. Please do the right thing. Do not share, sell, leak or otherwise use this data.”

That suggests the ICRC suspects the culprits are criminals seeking to profit off the data — for purposes of ID theft, for instance.

The ICRC said the breach forced it to shut down systems around its “Restoring Family Links” program, which aims to reunite family members separated by conflict, disaster or migration.

Ewan Watson, an ICRC spokesman, said the organization had never before experienced a hack of similar scale.

Updated : 2022-01-20 09:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"