Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 06:59
Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF will institute video review during the final two rounds of World Cup qualifying starting next week.

The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean was criticized by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter in September for its lack of Video Assistant Referees.

“That’s where the modern game is going," he said. “We want to be right up there with the rest of the world, our region, in terms of the quality and the technology. And we need to find a way to get that done.”

CONCACAF said Wednesday that VAR will be used for six remaining qualifiers for each of the eight teams in the final round. It also will be added for this year's CONCACAF women's championship, which is used to determine qualifying for the Women's World Cup and Olympic tournament, CONCACAF's men's and women's under-20 championships and this year's CONCACAF Champions League.

FIFA’s World Cup regulations allow regional confederations to implement video review and goal line technology. CONCACAF said in April that it was using VAR for the remainder of its 2021 Champions League, for last June's Nations League final four and for last summer's Gold Cup.

FIFA used VAR for the 2018 men’s World Cup and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Premier League adopted video reviews for 2019-20 and UEFA for the European Champions League that same season. UEFA began using it during World Cup qualifiers in September.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20 09:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"