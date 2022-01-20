Genoa hires Blessin as coach to replace Shevchenko

Genoa's head coach Andriy Shevchenko gives instructions to his players during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro s... Genoa's head coach Andriy Shevchenko gives instructions to his players during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa hired German coach Alexander Blessin on Wednesday to replace the fired Andriy Shevchenko.

The 48-year-old Blessin signed a contract until 2024 after Genoa, currently struggling in Italy's top tier, paid his release clause from Belgian soccer club Oostende.

Blessin also previously coached the youth teams at Leipzig.

Shevchenko had also signed a contract until June 2024 when he took over two months ago.

But the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward was fired on Saturday after winning just one of his 11 matches in charge.

Under-17 coach Abdoulay Konko was in charge of Genoa on Monday for the 6-0 loss at Fiorentina.

The club, which was bought by American private investment firm 777 Partners in September, is in penultimate place in the Serie A standings, six points from safety.

