Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Genoa hires Blessin as coach to replace Shevchenko

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 06:00
Genoa's head coach Andriy Shevchenko gives instructions to his players during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro s...

Genoa's head coach Andriy Shevchenko gives instructions to his players during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro s...

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa hired German coach Alexander Blessin on Wednesday to replace the fired Andriy Shevchenko.

The 48-year-old Blessin signed a contract until 2024 after Genoa, currently struggling in Italy's top tier, paid his release clause from Belgian soccer club Oostende.

Blessin also previously coached the youth teams at Leipzig.

Shevchenko had also signed a contract until June 2024 when he took over two months ago.

But the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward was fired on Saturday after winning just one of his 11 matches in charge.

Under-17 coach Abdoulay Konko was in charge of Genoa on Monday for the 6-0 loss at Fiorentina.

The club, which was bought by American private investment firm 777 Partners in September, is in penultimate place in the Serie A standings, six points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20 07:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"