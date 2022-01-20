Union Berlin wins derby, knocks Hertha out of German Cup

Berlin's head coach Tayfun Korkut gestures during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at th... Berlin's head coach Tayfun Korkut gestures during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Berlin's Lucas Tousart, left, challenges Union's Grischa Proemel during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1... Berlin's Lucas Tousart, left, challenges Union's Grischa Proemel during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Players of Union celebrate after winning the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic... Players of Union celebrate after winning the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Berlin's Dedryck Boyata after the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in... Berlin's Dedryck Boyata after the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Union's Robin Knoche, left, comforts Berlin's Dedryck Boyata after the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC U... Union's Robin Knoche, left, comforts Berlin's Dedryck Boyata after the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Union's Robin Knoche, left, celebrates with Union's Bastian Oczipka after winning the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Be... Union's Robin Knoche, left, celebrates with Union's Bastian Oczipka after winning the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Union's Andreas Voglsammer, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer ma... Union's Andreas Voglsammer, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and 1 FC Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin delivered another demoralizing blow to city rival Hertha Berlin by dumping its neighbor out of the German Cup with a 3-2 away win in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Union won their previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in November and the latest success consolidates the upstart club’s status of “Stadtmeister” (city champion) over its long-suffering rival.

Union has been enjoying an upward trajectory since its first promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019, while Hertha has been struggling to live up to expectations since a huge financial investment in the club from Lars Windhorst the same summer.

Goals from Andreas Voglsammer and Robin Knoche, and an own-goal from Hertha defender Niklas Stark, sent Union through to the quarterfinals — and two wins from reaching the final in the same stadium.

Earlier, Borussia Mönchengladbach was knocked out in a 3-0 loss at second-division Hannover. Gladbach defeated Bayern Munich 5-0 in the previous round.

Leipzig substitute Dani Olmo scored with his first touch on a counterattack to seal a 2-0 win over second-division Hansa Rostock.

Also, Freiburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim to reach the quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP