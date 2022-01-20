Alexa
Bergwijn nets dramatic stoppage-time double in Spurs EPL win

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 05:49
Leicester's James Maddison celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and T...
Leicester City players celebrate after Leicester's James Maddison scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Leicester's manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to players during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at K...

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time, yet there was more drama to come.

Soon after the restart, Leicester lost possession, Harry Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defense and Bergwijn ran onto it, rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post from an acute angle in the seventh extra minute.

Kane had scored his customary goal against Leicester — it’s now 18 in 17 matches against the team from the Midlands — to equalize for Tottenham in the 38th, canceling out the 24th-minute opener by Patson Daka.

James Maddison then looked to have won it for Leicester after surging into the penalty area and sending in a shot that deflected into the net off sprawling Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga in the 76th. It was the playmaker’s eighth goal in his last 11 matches in all competitions.

Tottenham climbed above north London rival Arsenal into fifth place and is a point behind fourth-place West Ham having played three fewer games.

Leicester was returning to league action after seeing matches against Everton and Burnley get postponed over the past week because of COVID-19 cases among its opponents.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

