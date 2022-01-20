Alexa
East Germany, Dynamo Dresden great 'Dixie' Dörner dies at 70

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 05:39
FILE- Hans-Juergen Doerner, coach of German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, looks on in Bremen, Germany, Aug. 9, 1997. Hans-Juergen “Dixie” Duerner, o...

BERLIN (AP) — Hans-Jürgen “Dixie” Dörner, one of East Germany and Dynamo Dresden’s greatest soccer players who was called the “Beckenbauer of the East,” has died. He was 70.

The Dörner family said Wednesday that the former defensive all-rounder died the night before at home in Dresden after a long illness.

Dörner was compared to Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer when Dynamo faced Bayern Munich in the second round of the 1973 European Cup. Dörner never liked the comparison, though it was unavoidable due the similarity of their libero playing styles.

Dynamo announced 10 days of mourning for the player who made 558 appearances and scored 101 goals across all competitions for the club between 1969-86. He helped Dynamo to five East German league titles and five East German cups.

Dörner also played 100 games for East Germany and helped the country to gold at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20

