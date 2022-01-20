Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/20 04:41
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.53 to $86.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 93 cents to $88.44. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 25 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $30.80 to $1,843.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 74 cents to $24.23 an ounce and March copper rose 9 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.25 Japanese yen from 114.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.1351 from $1.1329.

Updated : 2022-01-20 06:02 GMT+08:00

