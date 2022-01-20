Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans' playoff return

By TERESA M. WALKER , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/20 04:07
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is shown on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, ...

FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is shown on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, ...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry says it was “shocking” having to deal with the first injury of his career during the season. The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is just happy to be back practicing with the Tennessee Titans.

Just in time for Saturday's divisional playoff game against Cincinnati.

Henry talked to reporters Wednesday for the first time since breaking his right foot Oct. 31. The injury cost him the final nine games of the season. The NFL's 2019 and 2020 rushing leader led the league again when hurt, and Henry still finished the season ninth with 937 yards.

“It was the first time that I got injured during the season and had to miss you know the rest of the season, so it was definitely different ...,” Henry said. “Just glad that I was able to get through it and had my support system and happy to be back.”

Henry said he appreciates everyone who helped him get to this point. The Titans (12-5) started the 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team Jan. 5, and they also gave him an extra week to work himself closer to game shape by earning the AFC's first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

The Titans still have to activate Henry by Friday afternoon. Will he play Saturday?

“See how this week goes, and we’ll see where I’m at on Saturday,” Henry said.

Henry says the only difference now between his left and right foot is the steel plate that remains in his right foot. Asked about rust from being out, Henry says he's doing everything he can to be ready for kickoff with the work on the practice field.

“That's where it starts,” Henry said. “Trying to work hard, trying to be the best I can be, the best player I can be for this team and try to contribute best I can.”

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-20 06:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"