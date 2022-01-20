Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/20 02:22
Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

