All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|29
|16
|9
|3
|1
|36
|93
|75
|Springfield
|34
|19
|11
|3
|1
|42
|112
|108
|Hershey
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|104
|98
|Hartford
|31
|16
|10
|3
|2
|37
|94
|90
|Charlotte
|33
|17
|14
|2
|0
|36
|112
|100
|Lehigh Valley
|30
|10
|12
|6
|2
|28
|80
|98
|Bridgeport
|37
|13
|17
|3
|4
|33
|99
|116
|WB/Scranton
|30
|11
|15
|1
|3
|26
|70
|100
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|28
|20
|4
|4
|0
|44
|104
|73
|Rochester
|32
|19
|11
|1
|1
|40
|123
|119
|Toronto
|29
|17
|10
|1
|1
|36
|97
|97
|Laval
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|93
|Syracuse
|28
|13
|11
|3
|1
|30
|82
|88
|Cleveland
|30
|12
|11
|4
|3
|31
|90
|99
|Belleville
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|93
|96
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|33
|24
|6
|2
|1
|51
|114
|82
|Manitoba
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|97
|76
|Grand Rapids
|32
|15
|11
|4
|2
|36
|94
|93
|Rockford
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|30
|86
|91
|Iowa
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|89
|93
|Milwaukee
|36
|14
|18
|2
|2
|32
|101
|120
|Texas
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|81
|105
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|108
|76
|Ontario
|29
|18
|6
|3
|2
|41
|110
|89
|Henderson
|29
|16
|10
|2
|1
|35
|89
|79
|Colorado
|32
|16
|11
|3
|2
|37
|104
|101
|Bakersfield
|26
|12
|8
|3
|3
|30
|77
|73
|Abbotsford
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|83
|84
|Tucson
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|71
|93
|San Diego
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|72
|86
|San Jose
|32
|13
|18
|1
|0
|27
|96
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3
Springfield 4, Charlotte 2
San Diego 4, San Jose 2
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.