|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|22
|18
|2
|2
|54
|13
|56
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|6
|2
|55
|18
|45
|Chelsea
|23
|12
|8
|3
|46
|18
|44
|West Ham
|22
|11
|4
|7
|41
|30
|37
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|20
|33
|Man United
|20
|9
|5
|6
|32
|29
|32
|Wolverhampton
|20
|9
|4
|7
|17
|15
|31
|Brighton
|21
|6
|11
|4
|22
|22
|29
|Leicester
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|33
|25
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|9
|7
|30
|31
|24
|Southampton
|21
|5
|9
|7
|25
|33
|24
|Aston Villa
|20
|7
|2
|11
|27
|32
|23
|Brentford
|21
|6
|5
|10
|24
|33
|23
|Leeds
|20
|5
|7
|8
|24
|39
|22
|Everton
|19
|5
|4
|10
|24
|34
|19
|Watford
|19
|4
|2
|13
|23
|37
|14
|Norwich
|21
|3
|4
|14
|10
|45
|13
|Newcastle
|20
|1
|9
|10
|20
|43
|12
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
___
Southampton 4, Brentford 1
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd
West Ham 2, Norwich 0
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 1, Watford 1
Norwich 2, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 2, Man United 2
Liverpool 3, Brentford 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 3
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|26
|16
|6
|4
|70
|23
|54
|Bournemouth
|26
|14
|7
|5
|43
|23
|49
|Blackburn
|26
|14
|7
|5
|44
|28
|49
|QPR
|25
|13
|5
|7
|38
|30
|44
|West Brom
|26
|11
|9
|6
|31
|20
|42
|Middlesbrough
|26
|12
|6
|8
|31
|25
|42
|Huddersfield
|27
|11
|8
|8
|33
|30
|41
|Stoke
|25
|11
|5
|9
|30
|25
|38
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|10
|7
|9
|33
|28
|37
|Coventry
|24
|10
|7
|7
|33
|28
|37
|Sheffield United
|24
|9
|6
|9
|31
|32
|33
|Millwall
|25
|8
|9
|8
|27
|28
|33
|Preston
|25
|8
|9
|8
|29
|32
|33
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|33
|Luton Town
|23
|8
|8
|7
|34
|29
|32
|Bristol City
|26
|8
|6
|12
|32
|45
|30
|Swansea
|23
|7
|7
|9
|27
|32
|28
|Birmingham
|26
|7
|7
|12
|26
|39
|28
|Hull
|25
|6
|5
|14
|20
|31
|23
|Cardiff
|25
|6
|5
|14
|26
|44
|23
|Reading
|25
|8
|4
|13
|30
|45
|22
|Peterborough
|24
|5
|4
|15
|21
|48
|19
|Derby
|26
|8
|11
|7
|25
|24
|14
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|14
___
Reading 0, Fulham 7
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 2, Sheffield United 0
Fulham 6, Bristol City 2
Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1
Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1
Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Peterborough 1, Coventry 4
Preston 1, Birmingham 1
QPR 1, West Brom 0
Hull 0, Stoke 2
Preston 2, Sheffield United 2
Fulham 6, Birmingham 2
Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wycombe
|27
|15
|7
|5
|44
|30
|52
|Wigan
|23
|16
|3
|4
|44
|22
|51
|Sunderland
|27
|15
|6
|6
|52
|33
|51
|Rotherham
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|18
|50
|Milton Keynes Dons
|26
|13
|7
|6
|46
|31
|46
|Oxford United
|26
|12
|7
|7
|40
|29
|43
|Plymouth
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40
|29
|43
|Sheffield Wednesday
|25
|10
|10
|5
|34
|29
|40
|Portsmouth
|25
|10
|8
|7
|29
|24
|38
|Accrington Stanley
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|41
|36
|Ipswich
|26
|9
|8
|9
|43
|36
|35
|Burton Albion
|25
|10
|5
|10
|32
|31
|35
|Cambridge United
|26
|8
|9
|9
|36
|39
|33
|Cheltenham
|26
|7
|10
|9
|32
|45
|31
|Charlton
|26
|8
|6
|12
|32
|32
|30
|Shrewsbury
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|29
|30
|Bolton
|25
|8
|5
|12
|32
|37
|29
|Lincoln
|25
|7
|7
|11
|29
|33
|28
|Fleetwood Town
|25
|7
|7
|11
|38
|43
|28
|AFC Wimbledon
|24
|6
|9
|9
|30
|36
|27
|Morecambe
|26
|6
|6
|14
|35
|51
|24
|Crewe
|26
|5
|7
|14
|24
|44
|22
|Gillingham
|25
|3
|9
|13
|19
|41
|18
|Doncaster
|26
|4
|4
|18
|18
|49
|16
___
Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3
Bolton 0, Wycombe 2
Crewe 2, Charlton 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster 1, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0
Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3
Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1
Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2
Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0
Morecambe 1, Wigan 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|24
|15
|7
|2
|48
|21
|52
|Tranmere
|25
|13
|6
|6
|27
|15
|45
|Sutton United
|25
|13
|4
|8
|41
|33
|43
|Northampton
|24
|12
|5
|7
|32
|24
|41
|Swindon
|24
|11
|7
|6
|39
|30
|40
|Newport County
|25
|10
|8
|7
|42
|34
|38
|Mansfield Town
|24
|11
|5
|8
|32
|30
|38
|Exeter
|24
|9
|10
|5
|35
|26
|37
|Port Vale
|23
|10
|5
|8
|36
|27
|35
|Salford
|25
|9
|7
|9
|29
|24
|34
|Bradford
|24
|7
|11
|6
|31
|29
|32
|Crawley Town
|24
|9
|5
|10
|29
|34
|32
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Harrogate Town
|23
|8
|6
|9
|35
|35
|30
|Walsall
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|32
|29
|Bristol Rovers
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|33
|29
|Hartlepool
|25
|8
|5
|12
|24
|36
|29
|Rochdale
|23
|6
|9
|8
|30
|32
|27
|Carlisle
|25
|6
|9
|10
|19
|30
|27
|Stevenage
|26
|6
|9
|11
|24
|41
|27
|Barrow
|24
|6
|8
|10
|25
|28
|26
|Colchester
|24
|5
|7
|12
|19
|35
|22
|Scunthorpe
|25
|3
|10
|12
|19
|44
|19
|Oldham
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|39
|18
___
Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2
Forest Green 2, Colchester 0
Salford 1, Tranmere 1
Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0
Bradford 2, Salford 1
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 0, Barrow 2