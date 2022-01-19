Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Amazon's untitled 'Lord of the Rings' forges itself a name

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 23:01
Amazon's untitled 'Lord of the Rings' forges itself a name

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon's “The Lord of the Rings” series has forged a name for itself.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service.

In a statement, producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said the series will unite “all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age,” including the making of the rings, rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the tale of Numenor and the last alliance of Elves and Men.

Amazon went big on the title’s unveiling, releasing a video in which the name's letters are created in metal at a foundry.

The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit" fantasy-adventure novels. It will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” ground that has yet to be covered on screen, Amazon said previously.

Taping in New Zealand for the multi-season series concluded last August. The country also was the home for filming of director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and prequel “The Hobbit” film trilogies.

The streaming series will debut in more than 200 countries and territories with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.

Updated : 2022-01-20 01:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
"