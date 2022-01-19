All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117 Florida 39 26 8 5 57 159 116 Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93 Boston 36 22 12 2 46 112 97 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 Buffalo 39 12 20 7 31 101 134 Ottawa 32 11 19 2 24 90 115 Montreal 38 8 25 5 21 83 139

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81 N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96 Washington 40 22 9 9 53 133 111 Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 Philadelphia 39 13 18 8 34 98 133 New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129 N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 Nashville 41 24 14 3 51 125 115 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 Winnipeg 35 17 12 6 40 105 103 Dallas 36 18 16 2 38 102 111 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 Arizona 37 9 24 4 22 82 140

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122 Los Angeles 40 20 15 5 45 115 109 Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120 San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121 Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Carolina 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Nashville 1

Montreal 5, Dallas 3

Calgary 5, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 4

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.