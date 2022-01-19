Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 28 15 8 4 1 35 90 86
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88
Worcester 29 11 16 1 1 24 89 110
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 19 10 3 3 44 119 88
Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75
Atlanta 36 19 14 2 1 41 99 99
Orlando 33 18 13 2 0 38 99 106
South Carolina 33 12 18 3 0 27 78 108
Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98
Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 32 22 8 0 2 46 120 82
Cincinnati 34 20 13 1 0 41 121 104
Fort Wayne 34 18 12 4 0 40 109 98
Kalamazoo 32 19 13 0 0 38 113 110
Wheeling 32 17 14 1 0 35 113 110
Indy 33 14 15 2 2 32 114 112
Iowa 35 12 17 5 1 30 96 131
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 36 22 12 1 1 46 124 107
Idaho 34 19 14 0 1 39 102 80
Rapid City 36 17 14 3 2 39 111 114
Tulsa 32 17 14 0 1 35 95 100
Kansas City 34 17 16 1 0 35 104 109
Allen 30 14 11 4 1 33 102 111
Wichita 35 12 19 4 0 28 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-20 01:23 GMT+08:00

