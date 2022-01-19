Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Poland: Minister backs worker COVID documents as cases rise

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 22:07
Poland: Minister backs worker COVID documents as cases rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health minister spoke Wednesday in favor of making COVID-19 certificates mandatory for employees.

The country is reporting a surge in coronavirus infections, including over 30,000 new cases in 24 hours, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said, noting that 20% involve the highly contagious omicron variant.

Poland currently has some 31,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and the current infection rate posed a “great risk to the efficiency of the health care system,” he said.

Niedzielski backed a draft regulation that would require workers to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to their employers. The right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also backs the plan.

Niedzielski said the certificates, coupled with people working remotely when possible, were seen as a better option for fighting the pandemic than a lockdown.

Some 56.6% of Poland's population of 38 million is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and almost 9 million people have received booster shots. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported almost 4.4 million cases and over 103,000 deaths.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2022-01-19 23:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
"