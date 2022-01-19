Autoinjectors Market 2022: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Gross Margin, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2024

The “global autoinjectors market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Overview: The medical devices that are primarily used for the self-injection of drugs’ classically life-saving drugs’ are known as autoinjectors. These devices are gaining increased importance for the management of anaphylaxis’ diabetes’ rheumatoid arthritis’ multiple sclerosis’ and others. Autoinjectors are relaxed to use and proposed for self-administration by individuals either at caretakers premises or at home.

Raising prevalence of serious medical conditions such as anaphylaxis & other food allergies’ advancements in the autoinjectors technology’ increasing demand for home healthcare’ and the rising need for self-injectors are the factors aiding the growth of the autoinjectors market. Novel formulations of drugs and advancements in drug delivery systems along with favorable government regulations are providing an opportunity for the market growth. However’ recent product recalls by the companies and the availability of substitutes for autoinjectors are hampering the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the autoinjectors market’ followed by Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World. More than 65% of the market is occupied by North America’ with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.

Product Analysis: Based on the products’ the market is segmented into disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. Disposable autoinjectors hold dominant market share and is also the fastest growing segment in the market.

Application Analysis: Based on the application areas’ the market is segmented into anaphylaxis’ multiple sclerosis’ rheumatoid arthritis’ diabetes’ and others. The market is dominated by anaphylaxis owing to a high prevalence rate globally. The fastest growing segment of the market is rheumatoid arthritis due to increased development of novel drugs for the treatment of the condition.

Key Players: The major players in the market are Mylan NV’ Novartis AG’ Amgen’ Inc.’ Becton Dickinson and Company’ Bayer AG’ and Eli Lilly & Company Ltd. The other key players in the market include Ypsomed Holding AG’ Biogen Pharmaceuticals’ Pfizer Inc.’ Teva Pharmaceutical’ Antares Pharma’ Inc.’ Johnson and Johnson’ and AbbVie’ Inc.

Competitive Analysis: The key manufacturers of autoinjectors are concentrating on innovative marketing tactics to expand the reach of their products globally. Increasing awareness campaigns and price reduction of branded devices are among the strategies used by the leading companies to manage intense competition in the market. Many companies are rebranding their autoinjectors with worthwhile reductions in the price. In December 2016′ Mylan launched the generic version of EpiPen to provide autoinjector for customers at lesser prices. This approach ought to help the company in targeting a larger customer pool’ thus increasing the company’s customer base in recent years.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of autoinjectors in various regions. With that’ key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

(North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World).

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Amgen’ Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company Ltd Ypsomed Holding AG’ Biogen Pharmaceuticals’ Pfizer Inc.’ Teva Pharmaceutical’ Antares Pharma’ Inc.’ Johnson and Johnson’ and AbbVie Inc

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market. The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured. The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players. A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

