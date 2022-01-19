Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;SSW;6;78%;42%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;76;67;Breezy in the p.m.;77;64;NW;10;58%;15%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;41;27;Sunny, but chilly;43;24;NW;10;45%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;Turning cloudy;54;38;SW;5;73%;16%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;45;37;Showers of rain/snow;41;36;NNW;18;70%;97%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;27;18;A bit of p.m. snow;26;23;NNE;7;76%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;44;29;Turning sunny;41;30;WNW;5;61%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;9;2;Decreasing clouds;11;-7;ESE;6;86%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;105;79;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;NE;7;42%;20%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;47;37;A couple of showers;55;41;WSW;5;67%;85%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;77;63;An afternoon shower;77;62;SW;11;59%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;56;41;Hazy and chilly;50;29;WNW;15;45%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warmer;91;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;SE;4;68%;62%;9

Bangalore, India;Clearing;81;58;Abundant sunshine;84;60;E;5;42%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;More sun than clouds;91;75;Partly sunny;89;76;SSW;5;53%;33%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;52;42;Plenty of sunshine;55;38;N;9;70%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;30;19;Mainly cloudy;28;21;N;4;47%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;40;26;Afternoon rain;42;30;W;5;73%;90%;1

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;40;31;Showers of rain/snow;37;27;WNW;13;47%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;70;49;Sunny intervals;69;47;SE;5;59%;27%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;84;64;Sunshine and nice;86;65;E;7;48%;11%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;40;29;Showers of rain/snow;42;26;NW;16;69%;92%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;42;38;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;NW;9;71%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;40;25;Clouds and sun;42;32;W;9;63%;25%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;39;20;Bit of rain, snow;42;26;WNW;10;71%;65%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with clearing;82;75;A shower and t-storm;87;79;E;8;79%;100%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;66;A t-storm around;82;64;NNE;5;45%;94%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;46;26;Sunshine;46;26;NNW;9;48%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;Partly sunny;60;46;NNE;8;35%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Sunny and nice;76;62;SSE;10;66%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;85;70;Nice with some sun;85;70;E;3;51%;29%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;71;Hazy sun;88;71;E;4;71%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder;26;11;Partly sunny, frigid;19;12;NW;10;59%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy in the p.m.;92;72;Breezy in the p.m.;89;70;NE;11;58%;0%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;42;31;Colder with some sun;35;32;NNW;15;48%;27%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;84;71;Clouds and sun;83;71;N;4;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Cooler;60;27;Very cold;39;23;NNE;13;31%;16%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;82;78;A t-storm around;90;77;NNW;11;74%;91%;4

Delhi, India;Periods of sunshine;61;49;Hazy sun;65;49;NNE;2;84%;11%;4

Denver, United States;Colder with flurries;31;17;Not as cold;44;27;SSW;5;48%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;79;56;Hazy sunshine;77;54;WNW;5;63%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;WSW;6;84%;99%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A stray shower;46;35;Mostly sunny;43;36;W;5;83%;10%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clouds;45;38;Sunny and mild;54;35;NNE;7;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;59;54;Partly sunny;59;54;E;14;68%;80%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;70;57;A little a.m. rain;67;60;E;5;73%;95%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;76;59;Partly sunny;77;56;ESE;6;57%;8%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;78;66;A thunderstorm;82;66;ENE;6;68%;94%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;37;33;A bit of snow;34;26;N;14;92%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;6;52%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;Mostly sunny;71;62;ENE;8;65%;64%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;80;67;Partly sunny;80;65;NNW;6;69%;19%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;87;61;Sunshine;85;63;SE;4;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;44;Partly sunny;61;43;NNE;5;73%;13%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold;37;30;Sunshine;45;43;SSW;10;56%;9%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;86;73;Couple of t-storms;82;74;W;9;84%;95%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;68;Sunny and nice;79;69;N;13;43%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;60;Clearing;80;59;SE;4;53%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;44;26;Plenty of sunshine;47;20;SW;6;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;79;66;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;W;12;65%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;44;Mostly cloudy;56;41;SSE;3;74%;37%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;75;50;Hazy sun;76;52;N;15;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. snow showers;32;29;A little p.m. snow;36;28;SW;10;57%;98%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;87;75;A shower in places;88;76;NNE;13;58%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;89;73;A t-storm in spots;85;72;W;4;75%;85%;4

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;73;54;Hazy sun;76;59;SW;4;59%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;91;75;A stray shower;92;75;E;4;65%;62%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;56;39;A little a.m. rain;57;40;SE;8;62%;75%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;73;Sunshine, less humid;91;71;SSW;6;53%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;77;71;Turning cloudy;77;71;SSE;7;71%;34%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;57;38;Plenty of sunshine;57;39;NE;8;72%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;50;34;Mostly sunny;41;29;NNW;9;72%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;66;51;Sunny and delightful;75;52;NE;6;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;85;73;More clouds than sun;83;73;SW;6;67%;9%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;53;27;Sunny;54;27;ENE;5;70%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;89;80;Some brightening;89;80;NNE;10;64%;27%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ESE;6;82%;87%;2

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;85;76;Mostly cloudy;90;74;ESE;6;56%;93%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;Sunny and delightful;83;61;ESE;9;51%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;A t-storm around;68;46;SW;5;40%;80%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;74;70;Mostly sunny;77;70;ENE;8;68%;86%;4

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;32;27;A bit of a.m. snow;31;25;WSW;15;88%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;91;77;Breezy with some sun;92;75;ENE;15;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and humid;78;71;A t-storm in spots;83;72;NE;9;75%;92%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little icy mix;29;6;Sunny, but colder;8;-19;WNW;5;59%;7%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;17;15;A bit of p.m. snow;28;23;S;10;89%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;86;71;Hazy sunshine;85;71;NNW;7;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;78;57;Mostly cloudy;80;58;N;8;52%;15%;5

New York, United States;Milder;47;34;Colder, morning snow;35;12;NNW;19;61%;80%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brisk and colder;46;35;Partly sunny, warmer;52;35;SW;8;59%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;11;2;Low clouds;8;-2;SW;6;86%;15%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers;44;38;Breezy in the p.m.;45;34;NNW;13;48%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;Windy this morning;41;30;Mostly sunny;34;21;W;11;36%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;34;-2;Sunny and very cold;0;-20;NW;10;67%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. t-storm;87;80;A stray t-shower;86;79;NW;10;78%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm, breezy;89;75;Some sun, a t-storm;89;75;NW;11;69%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;83;73;Clouds, p.m. rain;83;74;ENE;5;84%;90%;3

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;45;36;Partly sunny;43;32;N;7;67%;30%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;106;77;Very hot;97;77;SSE;12;20%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;90;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;SSW;5;59%;18%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning rain;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;10;77%;87%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;91;64;Mostly sunny;93;65;ESE;6;50%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;35;32;Rain/snow showers;35;24;WNW;13;66%;93%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little a.m. snow;30;-11;Cold with hazy sun;24;-12;ENE;3;64%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;72;52;Low clouds;71;52;ENE;9;52%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;68;41;Mostly sunny;66;41;SE;4;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;86;74;A morning shower;86;76;E;8;67%;95%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;34;32;A shower or two;47;40;SSE;11;86%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Milder;41;33;Snow showers, breezy;35;30;NNW;17;84%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;76;Mostly sunny;87;75;ENE;8;72%;43%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warmer;59;49;Hazy and milder;69;40;N;6;51%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;43;A shower or two;55;39;SSE;9;71%;96%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;36;36;A bit of a.m. snow;37;31;S;8;63%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;57;46;Mostly sunny;60;46;NNE;6;84%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;81;62;A thunderstorm;82;62;ENE;13;64%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;84;74;Breezy with a shower;84;75;E;13;68%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;N;6;77%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and nice;76;50;Lots of sun, nice;74;49;ENE;5;31%;6%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;SSW;7;38%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;85;70;Mostly sunny;86;70;NNE;8;69%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;62;34;Sunny and pleasant;64;35;E;3;64%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;48;45;A couple of showers;51;41;SSE;7;83%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. snow;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;34;14;NW;3;44%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;41;Partly sunny;46;39;ENE;10;51%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;86;77;An afternoon shower;90;77;NNE;10;62%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;36;21;Mostly sunny, milder;45;28;SSW;8;51%;76%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;An afternoon shower;83;74;ENE;13;69%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;44;27;Colder;34;28;NNW;13;56%;17%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with a shower;69;67;A shower in the a.m.;73;66;SE;12;64%;91%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;66;61;Rain and drizzle;66;62;E;11;77%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;38;33;A bit of snow;35;29;N;10;90%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with clearing;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;47;30;NE;6;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;39;28;Cloudy and windy;36;24;NW;20;54%;5%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and milder;48;32;A shower in the p.m.;47;28;W;5;23%;78%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with clearing;61;46;Mainly cloudy;56;43;WSW;9;40%;3%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;A couple of showers;58;44;SE;6;52%;99%;2

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;43;33;Breezy in the p.m.;46;34;NNW;11;56%;10%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;38;7;Very cold;15;-2;NNW;11;65%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;58;46;Mostly sunny;61;46;S;5;62%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;60;40;Partly sunny;59;41;WSW;7;72%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;21;-14;Mostly sunny;14;-16;ENE;6;89%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Mostly cloudy;48;40;W;4;72%;31%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog to sun;39;29;Showers of rain/snow;43;29;WNW;13;51%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;83;62;Turning cloudy, warm;86;64;N;4;46%;93%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;36;30;Snow showers;33;26;W;13;71%;100%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;38;30;Rain/snow showers;34;26;WNW;18;84%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;58;Cooler;64;55;ESE;17;74%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;91;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;W;4;69%;57%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;33;21;A bit of a.m. snow;29;3;NE;3;52%;80%;1

_____

