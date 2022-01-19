Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Optum again a big revenue driver for UnitedHealth in 2021

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 19:50
Optum again a big revenue driver for UnitedHealth in 2021

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group posted strong fourth-quarter earnings led by double-digit growth in its Optum division.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted fourth quarter net income on Wednesday of $4.07 billion, or $4.26. Removing one-time benefits and charges, per-share earnings were $4.48, or 18 cents better than expected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue, at $73.74 billion, also topped expectations.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the United States.

Its Optum segment runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

Optum served 100 million people in 2021, up from 98 million the previous year. Revenue per consumer in that business increased 33%

Revenue for all of 2021 rose almost 12% to $287.6 billion, and earnings from operations were $24 billion, with the Optum businesses making up more than half of that total.

Shares rose less than 1% before the opening bell Wednesday.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Updated : 2022-01-19 21:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
"