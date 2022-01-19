Alexa
AmCham calls on Taiwan to relax COVID travel restrictions

Current rules affect business travelers

  248
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/19 20:05
AmCham Taiwan presenting its Business Climate Survey Wednesday. 

AmCham Taiwan presenting its Business Climate Survey Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan called on the government Wednesday (Jan. 19) to relax its COVID-19 travel restrictions, especially to benefit short-term business visitors.

In its latest Business Climate Survey published Wednesday, the association of businesspeople from the United States praised Taiwan for its impressive economic performance over the past year. Yet, it also expressed concern that COVID restrictions were harming business contacts, CNA reported.

The organization called on the government to find a balance between combating the pandemic and promoting international investment and business exchanges with Taiwan.

In the survey, 80% of AmCham members said current restrictions would make it more difficult for business visitors to obtain short-term work permits, while 91% called for a loosening of the measures.

Reacting to the group’s suggestions, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said he had heard its concerns and would take them into consideration.

On economic matters, the survey saw AmCham members calling on the government to focus on energy, pandemic control, relations with China, and trade agreements with the U.S. and other countries.
