Europe Dental Implant Market Report – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2025

Report Ocean presents a new report on Europe dental implant market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Europe dental implant market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Research Overview

Report Ocean Research predicts that the Europe dental implant market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Dental implant is a tooth like structure made of hybrid material such as titanium or zirconium, which are also known as frames or metal posts. These implants are surgically implanted/positioned into the jawbone beneath the gum line. These implants are mounted with dentures and crowns and bridges. These implants provide adequate bone support and bind the implanted structures for a long-term success. The market in Europe is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to growing awareness and increased adoption of dental restoration. The major driver contributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the elderly population and the migration of patients from Western Europe to Eastern Europe for affordable dental treatment. Germany has one of the most advanced healthcare systems with a wide range of medical facilities across the country. Europe is considered one of the largest markets for advancement in dental technologies and is likely to have the highest investment in the dentistry market soon.

Government initiatives towards improvising standard healthcare infrastructure and increased focus on healthcare expenditure is helping these countries to focus on offering high quality healthcare. Apart from this, Eastern European governments and dental organizations are working hard to promote the advanced dental treatments available in the market. Also, there has been a significant increase in the number of practicing dentists in Europe over the past few years. In terms of the vendor scenario, leading players such as Dentsply Sirona and Straumann have large customer bases in European countries. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of the presence of several market vendors that manufacture dental implants. Further, the presence of a strong dental healthcare provision framework inspires individuals to visit the dental clinics for regular check-ups, which will drive the growth of this market.

Acquisitions and mergers are helping in geographical expansion. Growing demand for dental implants with innovative features is also creating awareness among the population. The market is steadily penetrating in untapped market focusing in capturing the market. These strategic moves are generally implemented in the emerging markets especially in the untapped region. Further, the vendors will have a stronghold towards the market and can generate huge revenue by developing better strategies.

Drivers Restraints Opportunities

Introduction of advanced products High cost of dental implants Technological advancements

Increase incidence of oral diseases Increase competition among vendors Increase focus on patient comfort (usage of ergonomic dental equipment)

Rise in awareness programs Stringent regulatory framework Launch of new products

Segmentation by Product Type:

– Titanium dental implants

– Zirconium dental implants

Titanium dental implants segment has the highest market shareholder in 2018 and is estimated to grow with a similar trend during the forecast period. Titanium has strength, low density, and corrosion-resistant. At present, four grades of pure titanium (Ti) and three alloys of titanium (Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-6Al-4V extra-low components and Ti-Al-Nb) are being used in dental implant industry.

The zirconium dental implant segment is growing at a slow rate and is expected to serve as an alternative to titanium dental implant for a large number of people in the coming years. The market has high potential across the globe and most of the dentists are focusing in providing high quality and cost-effective dental implants.

Segmentation by End-users:

– Hospitals

– Dental clinics

In 2018, hospitals led the maximum revenue in the dental implant market with large volumes of dental restoration and cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Segmentation by Countries:

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Spain

– Italy

In terms of country analysis, Germany has the advanced healthcare systems with a wide range of medical facilities across the country. The region growth accounted from the top countries like Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Most of the European countries have highest penetration rate of dental implants when compared to other countries except South Korea, which has the highest penetration rate per 10,000 adults. The increases in oral awareness and surgical procedures is one of the primary reasons supported with increase in incidence of oral diseases.

Competitive Analysis – The competition among leading vendors is due to the availability of a wide range of dental implants with different brand names in the market. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market stronghold. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the fluctuating prices are key factors that confront the market. The vendors have strong focus on understanding the customer base by creating awareness and initiatives to generate knowledge about their products and upcoming technologically advanced dental implants. The competition is growing among the healthcare service providers – hospitals and dental clinics where the customer groups are being consolidated for adopting different dental restoration. Most of the companies focus on developing products in less time and fasten the regulation process with effective means to commercialize the product early into the market to stay dominant.

Key Vendors:

– Straumann Group

– Danaher Corporation

– Dentsply Sirona

– Zimmer Biomet

– Henry Schein

– 3M, Inc.

– Astra Tech AB

– Sweden & Martina S.p.A

– OsteoCare Implant System Limited

– Leone S.p.A.

– Tekka SA

– Timplant Ltd.

– ZL-Microdent Attachment GmbH & Co. KG

Key Competitive Facts:

– The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain the market share. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

– The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

– Responding to competitive pricing pressures specific to each of our geographic markets.

– Protection of proprietary technology for products and manufacturing processes.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of dental implants. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives towards the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

– Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

– Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the dental implants in Europe.

– Factors influencing the growth of the dental implants market in Europe.

– In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pureplay vendors.

– Prediction analysis of the dental implants industry in Europe.

– Key insights related to major segments of the dental implants market in Europe.

– The latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

