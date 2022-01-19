Contrast Agents Market 2022 | Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2025

The “Global Contrast Agents Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

Overview of the Global Contrast Agents Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the “Global Contrast Agents Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to rising demand for diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures and increase in incidence and prevalence of disease conditions are drivers of the market.

Expansion in indications of contrast media market and the growth of medical imaging technologies in emerging markets are providing opportunities for the growth of the contrast agents market. However, side effects associated with contrast agents and stringent regulations for contrast agents are factors hampering the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales from Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Bayer, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bracco Group, and Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global contrast agents market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to large patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

By Product Type:

– Iodine-based

– Barium-based

– Gadolinium-based

– Microbubble-based

– Others

Iodinated contrast agent is the major shareholder in the contrast agents market in 2018.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

By Modality:

– X-ray/CT

– MRI

– Ultrasound

X-ray holds major share in the contrast agents market in 2018. Due to the growing investment and developments in the ultrasound contrast agent industry, the demand for ultrasound contrast agents is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Ask for Customization:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

By Regions:

– North America

– Europe

– APAC

– RoW

North America was dominant in the global contrast agents market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Contrast Agents Market Research Competitive Analysis – GE, Guerbet, and Bayer have been the major players in the market due to their top selling products and has secured major share in the market. Bayer has Gadavist/Gadovist, the major MRI contrast agent, a macrocyclic gadolinium agent to its benefit. Guerbet claims to own second position in the MRI contrast agents market, fourth position in CT & Cath lab imaging contrast media and third position in the contrast media injection medical devices and services globally. A portion of its range of offers, GE competes with Omnipaque and Visipaque. The three players own nearly half of the market share.

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

Key Vendors

– Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd

– GE Healthcare

– Bayer AG

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– Bracco Group

– Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Key Competitive Facts

– Strict government regulations and high cost of products hinders the entry of new players and many players have commandable share in the market.

– Adverse reimbursement scenario and high cost of imaging modalities in emerging countries may hamper the market growth.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the contrast agents market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

Key Takeaways:

– Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

– A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the contrast agents industry.

– Factors influencing the growth of the contrast agents market.

– In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

– Prediction analysis of the contrast agents market in both developed and developing regions.

– Key insights related to major segments of the contrast agents market.

– Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Contrast-Agents-Market-IR384

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/