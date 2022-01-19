Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Regional Forecast till 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Alzheimer’s Therapeutics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The “Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~7.0% during the forecast period.

Overview of the Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market

Report ocean market research report predicts that the “Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~7.0% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to an increase in geriatric population and promising pipeline in development.

Estimates are diverse, but specialists indicate that up to 5.5 million Americans aged 65 and above could have Alzheimer’s disease. Increase in geriatric population and promising pipeline in development is anticipated to boost the market growth. Emerging novel diagnostic technologies and investment in biomarkers for drug development are providing an opportunity for the development of the market. However, failures of late-stage drugs and restricted awareness about Alzheimer’s disease are hampering the market growth.

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales of Eisai Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche , H. Lundbeck A/S, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, and Allergan.

According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure.

By Molecule Type:

– Cholinesterase Inhibitors

– NMDA Receptor Antagonists

– Others

In 2018, the largest share among the molecule types used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease are cholinesterase inhibitors. This may also improve signs of neuropsychiatry such as depression or agitation.

By End Users:

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Retail Pharmacies

– E-Pharmacies

E-Pharmacies are increasingly adapted in many countries due to convenience and flexible accessibility.

By Regions:

– North America

– Europe

– APAC

– RoW

North America is dominant in the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from US which is due to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Research Competitive Analysis – The Federal Government has led study initiatives on Alzheimer’s disease by the National Institute for Aging (NIA) at National Institutes for Health (NIH). Diverse variety of research is carried out through NIA-supported Alzheimer Research Centers across the US, which includes study of the causes, diagnosis and treatment, and management of the disease. NIA also supports the Alzheimer Clinical Trials Consortium which is intended to speed up and grow Alzheimer and associated dementia research and therapies. The NIH donated about $589 million in 2015 to AD study initiatives, which includes the Alzheimer’s Association, the National Health Institute (NIH), and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Key Vendors:

– Eisai Co. Ltd.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Eli Lilly & Company

– Johnson & Johnson

Key Competitive Facts

– Leading products like Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl dominate the industry; Aricept with a cholinesterase inhibitor as its active component has the biggest business share in it.

– There is an increase in combination therapy recommended to the patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives towards disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pureplay companies and new players entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

– Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

– A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry.

– Factors influencing the growth of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market.

– In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

– Prediction analysis of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in both developed and developing regions.

– Key insights related to major segments of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market.

– Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of consumers.

