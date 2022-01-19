Immunoassay Market Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impacts, Forthcoming Developments

Global Immunoassay Market By Products and Services (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services), By Applications (Oncology, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Autoimmune Disease, Other Applications), By End-users (Hospitals & Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End-users), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global immunoassay market by products and services (instruments, reagents & kits, software & services), applications (oncology, infectious disease testing, cardiology, endocrinology, autoimmune disease, other applications), end-users (hospitals & laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, other end-users), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

Overview of the Global Immunoassay Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the “global immunoassay market” will grow at a CAGR of ~6.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Growing patient base, improvements in technology, increasing significance of companion diagnostics in the immunoassay market, launch of innovative products, and rising elderly population are few of the factors facilitating the growth of the immunoassay market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

The market continues to grow as immunoassay is one of the most widely used techniques for disease diagnosis and measuring treatment effectiveness. Key market players are focusing on increased product launch and strategic deals to strengthen their market position. The market generates significant revenue from the key players operating in this field, and few of them include Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Siemens Healthineers.

According to Reportocean Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global immunoassay market in 2018 and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Immunoassays offer a broad array of applications in disease diagnosis with high specificity and sensitivity when compared to other tests. According to the National Cancer Institute, in the US, an estimated 1,735,530 new cancer cases were diagnosed and approximately 609,640 deaths were recorded in 2018. The biggest infectious disease killers, currently in the US, are pneumonia and flu, which are responsible for nearly 40% of all deaths from infectious diseases.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

By Products and Services:

– Instruments

– Reagents and Kits

– Software and Services

Reagents and kits, in terms of immunoassay products and services, held a significant market share in 2018, owing to the need to repeat the purchase of assay kits & reagents, increase in the rate of chronic and infectious diseases, and growing number of immunoassay tests.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

By Applications:

– Oncology

– Infectious Disease Testing

– Cardiology

– Endocrinology

– Autoimmune Disease

– Other Applications

Among various applications, the infectious disease testing segment occupied the largest share in 2018. Oncology is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements that assist in the precise identification of cancer-causing organisms and rising number of cancer cases globally.

Ask for Customization:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

By End-users:

– Hospitals and Laboratories

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

– Other End-users

The hospitals and laboratories segment occupied the largest market share, i.e., more than 30% in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

By Regions:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Rest of the World

North America was dominant in the global immunoassay market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US due to improved healthcare infrastructure, high usage of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and favorable reimbursement facilities.

Immunoassay Market Research Competitive Analysis – The market is growing at a steady rate with mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market players are continuously focusing on R&D to deliver innovative products in the market. The increasing usage of technology has resulted in strategic collaborations, new product launch, and increased funding. For instance, in March 2019, Beckman Coulter announced the launch of Access PCT assay, the newest addition to its extensive portfolio for the sepsis identification and management. In April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the availability of the new immunoassay, Thermo Scientific CEDIA Mitragynine (Kratom) assay, its latest drugs of abuse test that comprises supporting calibrators and controls. In August 2019, Bio-Techne Corporation and Cygnus Technologies, a part of Maravai LifeSciences, announced a strategic partnership for the quantification of Chinese Hamster Ovary Host Cell Proteins (CHO-HCP) on the ProteinSimple-branded Ella immunoassay platform. According to agreement terms, both the companies are introducing the co-developed third-generation CHO-HCP assay in the proprietary Simple Plex immunoassay cartridge for customers in North America and Europe.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

Key Vendors:

– Roche Diagnostics

– bioMerieux SA

– Abbott Laboratories

– Becton Dickinson & Company

– Siemens Healthineers

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

Key Competitive Facts

– The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

– The requirement of high capital investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the global immunoassay market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the diagnostics segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

Key Takeaways:

– Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

– A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of immunoassay industry.

– Factors influencing the growth of the immunoassay market.

– In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

– Prediction analysis of the immunoassay market in both developed and developing regions.

– Key insights related to major segments of the immunoassay market.

– Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Ask for Customization:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Immunoassay-Market-IR382

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/