Wound Care Solutions Market Size 2022: Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Developments Strategies, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2025

The “Global Wound Care Solutions Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~5.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Overview of the Global Wound Care Solutions Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the “Global Wound Care Solutions Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~5.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to increasing prevalence of diabetes’ increase in the number of surgical procedures’ rising incidence of chronic wounds’ and technological advancements in the wound care product.

Increase in the funding to develop next-generation technology and rising focus on creating awareness among the people for better wound care treatment and management are providing opportunities for the growth of the wound care solutions market. Merger & acquisition has been one of the significant trends seen in the market place’ and many vendors are concentrating on acquisitions to enhance their market position and existing portfolio.

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales from 3M’ Acelity L.P.Inc’ Johnson & Johnson’ Medtronic Plc’ Coloplast A/S’ Baxter International Inc’ Smith & Nephew Plc’ ConvaTec Group Plc’ Derma Sciences Inc (Integra Lifesciences)’ Hollister Co’ and Molnlycke Health Care.

According to the analysis’ North America accounted for the largest share of the global wound care solutions market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to large patient pool’ increasing surgeries’ and rising healthcare expenditure.

By Product Type:

> Traditional Wound Care

> Advanced Wound Care

Traditional wound care products held a significant share in the global wound care solutions market in 2018. The market for advanced wound care is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

By Wound Type:

> Acute Wound

> Chronic Wound

Chronic wound holds the major share of the market’ followed by acute wound. Nearly 2% of the population in developed countries suffer from some form of a chronic wound. In the US’ about 8.2 million individuals receiving Medicare benefits have chronic wounds.

By Regions:

> North America

> Europe

> APAC

> RoW

North America was dominant in the global wound care solutions market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US’ owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Wound Care Solutions Market Research Competitive Analysis – Mergers & acquisitions have been a significant strategy followed by major players in the market to maintain their leadership. In May 2019′ 3M entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity L.P. Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. This acquisition strengthens 3M’s medical solutions business and supports the company’s growth strategy in advanced and surgical wound care solutions.

Key Vendors:

> Smith & Nephew

> Baxter International Inc.

> Acelity L.P. Inc

> Johnson & Johnson

> Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)

> 3M

Key Competitive Facts

> Smith & Nephew and Acelity were the top two players in the advanced wound care segment in 2018.

> There has been an increased focus on the development of advanced technology products to provide better wound care solutions.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the wound care solutions market. Through this report’ the key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals’ and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

> Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

> A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the wound care solutions industry.

> Factors influencing the growth of the wound care solutions market.

> In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

> Prediction analysis of the wound care solutions market in both developed and developing regions.

> Key insights related to major segments of the wound care solutions market.

> Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Key Stakeholders

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Players Covered in the Report

innacle Transplant’ Osiris’ Molyncke Health Care’ Soluble Systems’ Applied Biologics’ and Skye Medical

