Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics

The “Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Overview of the Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the “Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed flat growth in the past few years and is sustaining only due to the steady rise in the incidence of renal disorders leading to chronic kidney disease’ increasing incidences of cardiovascular and metabolism-related disorders’ and growing geriatric population globally.

The growing market trend continues and is one of the increasingly accepted markets in many countries worldwide. Chronic kidney disease drugs manufacturers are focusing on obtaining funds and collaborating with universities to enlarge their R&D capabilities. A majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from AbbVie’ Amgen’ GlaxoSmithKline’ Roche’ and AstraZeneca.

According to Reportocean Research analysis’ North America accounted for the largest share of the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2018. The US dominates the market owing to the presence of a majority of the chronic kidney disease drugs manufacturers in the region. However’ the fastest growth rate is anticipated to be in the APAC region due to the large kidney disease patient population and increasing awareness about the disease.

By Drug Class:

> Antihypertensives

> Antihyperlipidemics

> Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)

> Diuretics

> Others

The antihypertensives segment occupied the largest share in 2018. Currently’ KBP Biosciences and Medpace’ Inc. are conducting Phase 2 randomized clinical trial on KBP-5074 for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease and uncontrolled hypertension.

By End-users:

> Hospitals

> Specialty Clinics

In 2018′ hospitals accounted for the maximum share’ followed by specialty clinics’ due to the availability of technologically-advanced diagnostic equipment for the early diagnosis of the condition.

By Regions:

> North America

> Europe

> APAC

> RoW

North America is dominant in the global chronic kidney disease drugs market’ followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The significant share of the North America market comes from the US due to the availability of good reimbursement policies.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis – The market is growing at a flat rate’ with a single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Various initiatives are taken by government establishments and market players to increase awareness among individuals. Campaigns are conducted globally to encourage people in adopting healthy lifestyles. Many countries are focusing on national programs to create disease awareness’ prevention’ and treatment options;

for example’ country-level national dialysis program’ kidney disease education portals’ launch of kidney-related disorder treatment funding initiatives’ etc. Exhaustive pipeline for chronic kidney disease drugs is promising and is much required for future market growth. For example’ ROXADUSTAT (HIF-PHI) by FibroGen is currently being studied in Phase-III clinical trials in the US’ Europe’ China’ and Japan. Dapagliflozin by AstraZeneca is currently in phase III to evaluate the effect of dapagliflozin on renal outcomes and cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (Dapa-CKD).

Key Vendors:

> AbbVie Inc.

> Amgen Inc.

> GlaxoSmithKline plc

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

> AstraZeneca

Key Competitive Facts

> Increasing CKD incidence’ aging population’ promising repayment or reimbursement plans in few nations’ and enormous R&D activities for the CKD drug development are the major factors driving the market growth.

> Cell therapy produces better results in the earlier stages of kidney disease and has been shown to eliminate or reduce the need for regular dialysis.

> Research is being conducted to study the potential of miRNA as effective biomarkers and therapeutic targets for CKD treatments.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the chronic kidney diseases drugs market. Through this report’ the key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pureplay companies and new players entering the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals’ and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

> Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

> A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of chronic kidney diseases drugs industry.

> Factors influencing the growth of the chronic kidney disease drugs market.

> In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

> Prediction analysis of the chronic kidney diseases drugs market in both developed and developing regions.

> Key insights related to major segments of the chronic kidney diseases drugs market.

> Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

