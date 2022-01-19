Free shuttle bus services provided for visitors to light festival in southern Taiwan county

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pingtung County Government will provide free shuttle bus services for visitors to the three Pingtung Festival of Lights venues during the festival period from Jan. 21 to Feb. 28, CNA reported

The county’s Information and International Affairs Department said in a press release that the lights at the three venues—the Wannien River site (萬年溪), the Victorystar in Pingtung (V.I.P.) Zone site (勝利星村), and the County Citizen Park site (縣民公園)—will be lit from 5:30 p.m. every night during the festival period, according to CNA. Members of the public who take public transportation to Pingtung City can take a free shuttle bus to any of the three sites at Pingtung Bus Station (屏東轉運站), CNA cited the department as saying

The shuttle buses will run daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. during the festival period, with a bus approximately every 15 -20 minutes. The bus route includes stops at all three lantern festival sites.

However, there will be no shuttle bus services on Lunar New Year Eve (Jan. 31) and Lunar New Year Day (Feb. 1), the department added.

For more information about the light festival, check out its official site.