Taiwan Army confirms order for M136 Volcano mine delivery system

A Blackhawk helicopter equipped with the Volcano mine delivery system. (Wikicommons, US Army photo) A Blackhawk helicopter equipped with the Volcano mine delivery system. (Wikicommons, US Army photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army confirmed Wednesday (Jan. 19) it had ordered an M136 Volcano mine delivery system from the United States, though the price still had to be discussed.

The Volcano is an automated system which ejects anti-personnel and anti-tank mines from canisters over a wide area. The mines can be launched from trucks or from helicopters.

Taiwan’s military was interested in the Volcano because of the speed with which it could move around and disperse the mines, as well as the size of the area it could cover, CNA reported.

The Ministry of National Defense was in the process of drawing up the Letter of Request for Letter of Acceptance (LOR for LOA) to discuss the price tag with the U.S. Both the defense minister and the president would have to sign off on the letter before the military’s representatives in Washington, D.C. could pass it on.

The U.S. would eventually have to notify Congress about the sale before Taiwan could sign and the deal could go ahead, according to the report.