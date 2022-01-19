Contrast Injector Systems Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast 2026

The global contrast injector systems market was valued at $554.38 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $954.62 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

A contrast injector system is a medical diagnostic device that makes use of a contrast media to create visual representations of the interior of the human body to diagnose, monitor, or treat clinical disorders. The key imaging process includes computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

The contrast media enhances the contrast structures or visibility of fluids within the body compared to traditional image processing. For instance, it is used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and gastrointestinal tract. Rapid use of medical imaging process through contrast injectors, such as angiography, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging procedures, drives the contrast injector systems market. In addition, increase in geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide boosts the growth.

However, high cost associated with contrast injector systems, and risks related to injector systems and contrast media are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, the side effects and allergic reactions associated with the use of contrast media hamper adoption of contrast injector systems in emerging economies. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of complex diseases in the developing countries may present lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The global contrast injector systems market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Injector systems are further sub segmented into computed tomography (CT) injector systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) injector systems, and angiography injector systems.

The consumables segment is subdivided into injector head, syringes, tubing, and other consumables. Injector head is again divided into single head, dual head, and syringeless injector heads. Based on application, the market is categorized into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and radiology. Based on end user, it is classified into diagnostic centers, clinics, hospitals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global contrast injector systems market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Injector Systems

CT Injector Systems

MRI Injector Systems

Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables

Injector Head

Single Head Injectors

Dual Head Injectors

Syringeless Injectors

Syringes

Tubing

Other Consumables

Accessories

By Application

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Radiology

By End User

Diagnostics Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

Bayer HealthCare

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

VIVID IMAGING

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Imaxeon, Pty Ltd

Network Imaging Systems

IRadimed Corporation

Covidien

Agito Medical

merit medical systems

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

