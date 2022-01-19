microRNA Market Size 2022 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast till 2027

The microRNA market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027. Ambulance Services Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The rising adoption of microRNA as a biomarker is also driving the market. These biomarkers are particularly important in genome-wide population studies, data-driven methods, as they have the ability to demonstrate high robustness and reproducibility, as compared to traditional procedures. Hence, such molecules serve as a promising drug candidate to develop biomarkers. Moreover, growing interest in liquid-based biopsies has further led to its increased importance in biomarker discovery and further development.

Continuous rise in research activities has also explored the potential of microRNA biomarkers across prognosis, therapeutics, and diagnosis to favor the market expansion in near future. In this direction, in January 2020, research scholars have explored the presence of microRNA in the peripheral blood vessel as a biomarker to diagnose bipolar II disorder using NGS. These microRNAs could serve as a possible non-invasive solution to diagnose any indication of neurodegenerative disorders.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the microRNA market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the microRNA market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the microRNA market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the microRNA market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The cardiovascular segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period. This is primarily due to the introduction of novel biomarkers for early diagnosis of heart-related ailments, and significant investments in the sector.

microRNAs are presumed to be an attractive option for cardiovascular therapeutics due to their several benefits such as tissue-specific expressions, secretion of body fluids, and stability. Moreover, many studies gave also pointed to the role of microRNAs in the regulation of lipoprotein metabolism, hypertension, blood pressure, and even progression of adjacent co-morbidities.

Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the microRNA study period. The growth in the region is primarily due to advancements in genomics and proteomics in genomic studies and the rapid adoption of new tools supporting research goals.

For instance, in March 2021, researchers based in Chinese universities have identified blood microRNA as a potential biomarker for hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome via microarray-based profiling. In addition, a market study has also paved several computational tools to predict the relation between miRNA and its target microRNA.

Major Players:

Market participants operating in the microRNA industry include Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher, BioGenex, New England Biolabs, Horizon Discovery, GeneCopoeia, Quantabio, NanoString, SeqMatic LLC, Sistemic Scotland Limited, Synlogic, QIAGEN, Miltenyi Biotec, Biodynamics Laboratory Inc., OriGene Technologies.

microRNA, Application Outlook

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorder

Neurological Disease

Others

microRNA, End Use Outlook

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

microRNA, Product Outlook

Consumables

Instruments

microRNA, Services Outlook

Service Type

Isolation & Purification

miRNA cDNA Synthesis

Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

Others

Specimen

Whole Blood

Serum

Plasma

FFPE

Fresh Frozen Tissue

Others

microRNA, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

