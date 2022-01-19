microRNA Market Size 2022 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast till 2027

The microRNA market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027. Ambulance Services Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.
The rising adoption of microRNA as a biomarker is also driving the market. These biomarkers are particularly important in genome-wide population studies, data-driven methods, as they have the ability to demonstrate high robustness and reproducibility, as compared to traditional procedures. Hence, such molecules serve as a promising drug candidate to develop biomarkers. Moreover, growing interest in liquid-based biopsies has further led to its increased importance in biomarker discovery and further development.
Continuous rise in research activities has also explored the potential of microRNA biomarkers across prognosis, therapeutics, and diagnosis to favor the market expansion in near future. In this direction, in January 2020, research scholars have explored the presence of microRNA in the peripheral blood vessel as a biomarker to diagnose bipolar II disorder using NGS. These microRNAs could serve as a possible non-invasive solution to diagnose any indication of neurodegenerative disorders.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the microRNA market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the microRNA market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the microRNA market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the microRNA market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
The cardiovascular segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period. This is primarily due to the introduction of novel biomarkers for early diagnosis of heart-related ailments, and significant investments in the sector.
microRNAs are presumed to be an attractive option for cardiovascular therapeutics due to their several benefits such as tissue-specific expressions, secretion of body fluids, and stability. Moreover, many studies gave also pointed to the role of microRNAs in the regulation of lipoprotein metabolism, hypertension, blood pressure, and even progression of adjacent co-morbidities.
Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the microRNA study period. The growth in the region is primarily due to advancements in genomics and proteomics in genomic studies and the rapid adoption of new tools supporting research goals.
For instance, in March 2021, researchers based in Chinese universities have identified blood microRNA as a potential biomarker for hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome via microarray-based profiling. In addition, a market study has also paved several computational tools to predict the relation between miRNA and its target microRNA.
Major Players:
Market participants operating in the microRNA industry include Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher, BioGenex, New England Biolabs, Horizon Discovery, GeneCopoeia, Quantabio, NanoString, SeqMatic LLC, Sistemic Scotland Limited, Synlogic, QIAGEN, Miltenyi Biotec, Biodynamics Laboratory Inc., OriGene Technologies.
microRNA, Application Outlook
Cancer
Cardiovascular Disease
Infectious Diseases
Immunological Disorder
Neurological Disease
Others
microRNA, End Use Outlook
Academic & Government Research Institutes
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
microRNA, Product Outlook
Consumables
Instruments
microRNA, Services Outlook
Service Type
Isolation & Purification
miRNA cDNA Synthesis
Profiling, Localization, & Quantification
Others
Specimen
Whole Blood
Serum
Plasma
FFPE
Fresh Frozen Tissue
Others
microRNA, by Regional Outlook
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Austria
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
South Korea
Indonesia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
