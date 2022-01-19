Blood Warmers Market 2022: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2027

The blood warmers market size is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2027. Blood Warmers Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It is being estimated that, in the U.S. market alone, in 2016, there were 11.3 million cases of hypothermia and 3 million cases of hyperpyrexia. Factors responsible for such conditions include natural calamities, hypothermia, blood loss due to shock and extreme environments, physical trauma, and infectious diseases increase the risk of fatality.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the blood warmers market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the blood warmers market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the blood warmers market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the blood warmers market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

It is being observed that, in the U.S. market, out of few million cases of IV induced hypothermia, around 75 percent of the cases happened in ambulatory settings. With an aim to prevent risk of blood induced hypothermia, there is upsurge in the market demand for portable blood warmers, which thereby, boosting the market of blood warmers.

Through an independent survey, it is being found that around 70% of the blood warmers demand in the market was from hospitals, while rest was met by remote centers such as ambulatory surgical units. Blood transfusion during surgical interventions and increase in average length of hospital stays are one of the biggest contributors in the infusion of IV blood transfusion.

Major Players:

In order to prevent transfusion induced hypothermia, blood warmers have been traditionally played prominent role in preventing fatalities among sufferers, particularly in developed nations. Market players operating in the blood warmers industry include Stryker Corporation, Gentherm Medical, Belmont Medical, Kimberly-Clark, 3M, Mennen Medical, and Smith’s Medical.

Blood Warmers, Product Outlook

Portable Blood/IV Fluid Warmers

Non-Portable Blood-IV Fluid Warmers

Blood Warmers, End-Use Outlook

Ambulatory Services

Defense Forces

Hospitals/Clinic

Rescue Forces

Blood Warmers, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

