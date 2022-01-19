Alexa
Taiwan approves news TV channel proposal for first time in decade

NCC has asked Mirror Media to adjust its proposal several times since 2019

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/19 17:35
The NCC has given a green light to a news TV project from Mirror Media. 

The NCC has given a green light to a news TV project from Mirror Media.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time in 10 years, the National Communications Commission (NCC) has given the green light to the launch of a news television station, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 19).

There is no official date for the first broadcast of the channel proposed by Mirror Media Inc., the Liberty Times reported. According to CNA, the station will be the first news channel to debut in Taiwan since UDN in July 2012.

Mirror Media Group, which was founded in 2016, started its application process in late 2019 but has been repeatedly asked to supply additional documentation. Last May, the group came up with an entirely new operations proposal for the NCC.

Under the new plan, the proposed TV station’s chairman, former Next Magazine Managing Editor Pei Wei (裴偉), has been replaced by former Ta Chong Bank Chairman Chen Chien-ping (陳建平), a former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator and member of an influential family in Kaohsiung.
