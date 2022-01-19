Rows of blooming flowers in Taipei’s Beitou available for viewing from Jan. 20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rows of colorful flowers along the gently sloping hill of Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park (北投社三層崎公園) in Taipei's Beitou District will be available for viewing from Thursday (Jan. 20) to March 31, with 16,000 pots of lavender highlighted this year, according to a Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) press release.

In addition to lavender, which covers an area of 1,000 square meters, rows of silver ragwort, French marigold, Sweet William, and begonia combine to create a visual feast akin to Japan's famed Flower Land Kamifurano. The Beitou District park makes for a good Lunar New Year holiday destination, according to the PSLO.

For more information, check out the Flowers in Taipei website.

Public transportation to Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park:

By MRT: Get off at MRT Xinbeitou Station and walk 15 minutes

By Bus: Take Danan Bus 216, 218, or 223 to Guizikeng Water and Soil Conservation Education Park

By YouBike: Ride approximately eight minutes from MRT Xinbeitou Station to the Xiushan citizens' activity center station



(PSLO photo)



(PSLO photo)



(YouTube, PSLO video)