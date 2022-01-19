Taiwan national bird takes center stage at 2022 lantern fest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival will for the first time feature “duel lantern themes” – a national bird of Taiwan and a light theater in the harbor city of Kaohsiung.

To be displayed at the Weiwuying Metropolitan Park is the main lantern inspired by the Mikado pheasant, a bird endemic to the mountainous regions of the country and a motif on a new Taiwan dollar banknote. Incorporating the aesthetics of Chinese calligraphy, the avian-shaped installation is designed with the concept of cursive script capturing the Chinese logogram “鳳,” which denotes the “phoenix.”

The other highlight of the annual illumination spectacle is a projection mapping show, which projects imagery onto the exterior of the 381-meter-wide white building at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) as a giant canvas. Using 18 projectors, the light theater will tell the tales of Taiwan and Kaohsiung.

From the origin of the ocean to the diverse ethnic cultures and the modern development of the port city, the show promises to bring audiences an immersive experience, per the Kaohsiung City Government. According to the Tourism Bureau, this year the lantern festival will fuse art, performance, virtual reality, and smart mechanics.

The light theater will take place every 30 minutes from 6:15 p.m. between Feb. 1-28. Visit the official website of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival to learn more.

Light theater to take place at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. (Kaohsiung City Government images)



Mikado pheasant-inspired main lantern for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Tourism Bureau image)