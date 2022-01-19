7 new cases tied to Taiwan Tasty Omicron cluster, bringing total to 45

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven new local COVID cases reported Wednesday (Jan. 19) are part of a cluster infection connected to a steakhouse in Taoyuan, bringing the total to 45.

During a press conference, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 10 local COVID cases and 44 imported ones. Of the local cases, seven were tied to an Omicron cluster that started at a Tasty steakhouse in Taoyuan's Zhongli District.

Among these seven cases, a man in his 60s (Taiwan's case No. 18,120) is part of a family that dined at the eatery on Jan. 7. His spouse (case No. 17,971), two young grandchildren (case Nos. 17,802 and 17,803), and their parents (case Nos. 17,996 and 18,066) have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thus far, genetic sequencing has revealed that case Nos. 17,802 and 17,803 are infected with the Omicron variant. As can be seen in the chart below, the family dined in a corner of the restaurant marked in green that is adjacent to a room highlighted in yellow where Union Bank employees held a large banquet before later testing positive for COVID.

Another infection among those who dined at Tasty on Jan. 9 was also reported on Wednesday. Case No. 18,083 had a meal with case No. 17,983, who was diagnosed earlier.

With the cases announced Wednesday, the total number of people believed to have been infected at the Tasty branch in Zhongli has risen to 45.



Area where family dined marked in green. (Taoyuan City Government image)