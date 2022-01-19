Alexa
Stroud scores 14 to carry Fresno St. over Utah St. 61-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 14:23
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deon Stroud came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Fresno State to a 61-54 win over Utah State on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive home victory.

Anthony Holland had 13 points for Fresno State (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Utah State totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sean Bairstow had 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (10-8, 1-4). Justin Bean added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-19 16:25 GMT+08:00

