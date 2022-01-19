Spain: Pets receive divine blessing

Every year on the day of St. Anthony, people bring their pets to church to have them blessed. The streets are filled with barking dogs, hissing cats a... Every year on the day of St. Anthony, people bring their pets to church to have them blessed. The streets are filled with barking dogs, hissing cats and all sorts of birds and reptiles who take part in the solemn custom together with their owners. According to legend, Saint Anthony was a real animal lover and was even considered to be the patron saint of animals.