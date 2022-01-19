Welding Consumables Market Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global welding consumables markett report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global welding consumables market growth.

The global welding consumables market was valued at $12,405 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $18,286 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Welding is a fabrication process performed to join materials, such as alloys and metals, efficiently by means of coalescence. It is an effective and economical process for creating strong joints among two or more parts of metal. The flux & filler metals used in welding industry are known as welding consumables. These consumables melt during the course of welding to produce a firm joint.

Flux is commonly utilized to create a shield of gas around weld pool to prevent oxidation of hot metals. It acts as a deoxidizer, which prevents formation of pores in weld pool. These consumables are applicable in numerous end-user industries, such as automotive & transportation, construction, energy, and others. Growth of welding industry is highly dependent upon global steel consumption across various end-user industries.

The global welding consumables market is driven by rise in number of applications across numerous end-user industries, growth in automotive & construction industry, and increase in global energy infrastructure investment. In addition, surge in use of welding consumables for maintenance & repair of existing products supplements the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in construction activities, especially in the developing economies such as India and China. In addition, foreign direct investments (FDI) in wind and thermal industries play a significant role in growth and development of welding consumables market in this region. Slow adoption of innovative welding technologies in the developing countries, customer price sensitivity, and sluggish growth of shipbuilding and aerospace & defense sector limits the market growth. However, growth in need for welding automation technology, especially in the developed economies, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global welding consumables market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry, welding technique, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into stick electrodes, solid wires, flux cored wires, and SAW wires & fluxes. On the basis of end-user industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, construction, energy, heavy machinery, shipbuilding, and process & others. On the basis of welding technique, the market is bifurcated into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel welding, laser-beam welding, and others. Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In April 2017, The Lincoln Electric Company signed an agreement to acquire Air Liquide Welding France SA to expand its existing specialty welding consumables portfolio and widen its geographical reach in Europe.

The major players operating in this market include the following

Colfax Corporation

Fronius International GmbH

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kemppi Oy.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Voestalpine B?hler Welding GmbH

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global welding consumables market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global welding consumables market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

By End-user Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Shipbuilding

Process & Others

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Laser-beam Welding

Others (Ultrasonic Welding and Thermochemical Welding)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Argentina

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Ador Welding Ltd.

Arcon Welding Equipment, LLC.

AV Weldtech Pvt Ltd.

Anand Arc Ltd.

D & H Welding Electrodes (India) Ltd.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

EWAC Alloys Ltd.

GEE Limited

INOX Air Products Private Limited

Ketan Corporation

Praxair Incorporated

Precision Weldarc Limited

Shanghai Baoxuan Metal Products Co., Ltd.

The Linde Group

Welmet Technologies Private Limited

Yenitek Corporate Group

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

