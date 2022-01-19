Pressure Vessel Composite Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Pressure vessels are containers that are specifically designed to hold gasses or fluids at a weight not equal to the encompassing weight without explosion. These vessels are made of steel alloys, other metal alloys, and composites. Moreover, the demand for composites has increased for manufacturing pressure vessels, owing to the high strength-to-weight ratio.

Composites not only improve the performance but also offer significant amount of material savings. They have applications in various industries, such as oil refineries, atomic reactors, gas repositories, automobile, aerospace, and others.

Get Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

The global pressure vessel composite materials market was valued at $434 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $1,871 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The pressure vessel composite materials market is segmented based on material, end-use industry, and geography. The demand for pressure vessels made-up of composite materials has increased, owing to rise in the usage of natural gas vehicles. Asia-Pacific witnesses a growth of 55% in the NGVs from 2012 to 2016. Similarly, the growth for NGVs in the LAMEA was approximately 12% during 2012-2016.

The statistics indicates the growth of overall NGVs in the developing economies, which led the growth of pressure vessel composite materials market. Moreover, high mechanical, adhesive, toughness, weather resistant, and lightweight properties are ideal characteristics consider while manufacturing pressure vessels. Thus, superior properties of composites as compared to metal alloys is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

Based on material, the market is classified into epoxy resin, carbon fiber and glass fiber. In 2016, the epoxy resin as a composite segment dominated the global market in terms of volume, owing to its high mechanical, high adhesion, and weather resistant properties. In addition, the carbon fiber segment witnessed the highest growth due to properties such as high tensile strength and greater design flexibility. Based on application, it is categorized into CNG vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, and gas transport. The hydrogen vehicles segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to its adoption by major automobile manufacturers such as, Ford, BMW, Nissan, Toyota.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2016, owing to rise in usage of natural gas vehicles in countries, such as China, Australia, South Korea, and India.

The companies profiled in the report are as follows

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

General Electric

Halvorsen

IHI Corporation

Pressure Vessels (India)

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global pressure vessel composite materials market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

A detailed analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of composite materials in different end-use industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices, strategies, and developments followed by key business players globally.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global chemical market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL

Epoxy Resin

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

BY END-USE INDUSTRY

CNG Vehicles

Hydrogen Vehicles

Gas Transport

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

THE OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.

Abott

Alloy Products Corp.

Barton Firtop

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global white spirits market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31547

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/