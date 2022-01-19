Fermentation Products Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global fermentation products market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global fermentation products market growth.

The global fermentation products market was valued at $149,469 million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027, to reach $205,465 million by 2027.

Industrial fermentation is a multi-step process that converts starches, sugar, and cellulosic material into feed, fuel, food, and other industrial products. This process employs microorganisms, such as yeasts & algae, or enzymes and usually takes place in fermenters or bioreactors.

Fermentation products are used as active ingredients in production of green bio-based products in numerous end-user industries. These products increase shelf life and add aroma & flavor to various food products. Continuous fermentation, batch fermentation, and anaerobic fermentation are used to manufacture fermentation products, depending upon the characteristics of the final product.

Key manufacturers focus on R&D activities to expand their existing product portfolio, which promotes product differentiation. The fermentation products industry is also expected to witness an increase in acquisitions, mergers, and strategic alliances in the near future.

Ecological concerns, growth of the global bioethanol industry, and increase in demand for antibiotics drive the fermentation products market. In addition, rise in use of fermentation products as raw materials in plastic, textile, leather, rubber, and chemical industries and increase in awareness among consumers about benefits of bio-based products fuel the market growth.

Irregular supply of raw materials, such as microorganisms & nutrients, to manufacture fermentation products, stringent government regulations, and high production costs hinder market growth. Moreover, economic viability of fermentation-based chemical industry is dependent on the price levels of substitute feedstocks and comparative product yields.

However, increase in demand for fermentation products in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, and expanding applications and technological innovations in this field present as major opportunities for growth.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

AB Enzymes GmbH

Ajinomoto Company Incorporation

Amano Enzyme Inc.

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen A/S

Du Pont Danisco A/S

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of fermentation products market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that highlight the market behavior.

Leading players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global fermentation products market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Alcohols

Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Biogas

Polymers

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Industrial Enzymes

By Feedstock

Corn

Rice

Wheat

Sugarcane

Cassava

Barley

Potatoes

Sorghum

Sugar Beet

Other Coarse Grains (Oats, Millet, Triticale, Buckwheat, Rye, Canary Seed, Fonio, and Quinoa)

Other Roots & Tubers (Yams, Sweet Potatoes, Yautia, and Taro)

By Process

Batch Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Others (Aerobic and Anaerobic Fermentation)

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Textile & Leather

Others (Paper, Bioremediation, Environment, and Biochemistry)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Alcogroup S.A.

Syngar Technologies Inc.

D?hler Group

CBH Qingdao Co., Ltd.

Hebei Kangdali Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

