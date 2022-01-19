Petroleum Coke Market 2022: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global petroleum coke market was valued at $16,680 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $29,648 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Crude oil is processed into diesel fuel, gasoline, lubricating oils & waxes, and some residual crude. This residual crude is further treated using coking process, and petroleum coke is produced. This is used as an alternative energy source and cost-effective fuel. At present, petroleum coke is produced at more than 140 refineries, globally. Petroleum coke finds its application as a source of carbon or energy in industrial applications.

Low ash content of petroleum coke and minimal toxicity are the major factors that are expected to drive its demand in the near future. Increase in aluminum production is expected to boost the demand for petroleum coke during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for energy in various industrial sectors and development in cement & construction industries are anticipated to fuel the demand for petroleum coke in the near future. However, adverse effects on aquatic animals and terrestrial environment is expected to restrain the growth of petroleum coke market in the near future. Moreover, stringent government regulations towards the use of petroleum coke in some countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of market.

The report segments the global petroleum coke market based on type and application. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into fuel grade and calcined grade. By application, it is categorized into aluminum & other metals, cement, storage, steel, power, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Essar Oil

Chevron Corporation

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Reliance Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Trammo, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global petroleum coke market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Petroleum Coke Market Key Segments:

By Type

Fuel Grade

Calcined Coke

By Application

Aluminum & Other Metals

Cement

Storage

Steel

Power

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

