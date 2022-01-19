Pyridine Market Size Analysis 2022: Competitive Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Pyridine is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 115.2 °C and freezing point of -41.6 °C, being miscible with water and virtually all organic solvents. It is weakly basic, and with hydrochloric acid it forms a crystalline hydrochloride salt. It is obtained from crude coal tar or is synthesized from formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and ammonia. It is often used as a denaturant in antifreeze mixtures, ethyl alcohol, and fungicides; and as a dyeing agent in textiles.



The global pyridine market was valued at $542 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $773 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The global pyridine market is expected to witness several growth opportunities, owing to rise in demand for agrochemicals, pesticides, and herbicides.

The demand for pyridine is anticipated to witness a boost especially in the agrochemicals application segment, owing to increase in pest concerns and rise in awareness among farmers, especially in the developing countries. Moreover, rise in the demand for pyridine, specifically in pharmaceuticals, and as a denaturant in antifreeze mixtures drives the overall demand for pyridine globally. The agrochemicals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



The global pyridine market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into pyridine N-oxide, alpha picoline, beta picoline, gamma picoline, and 2-methyl-5-ethylpyridine. The beta picoline segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application, it is classified into agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, foods, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players have invested significantly on R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand from end users. The major players in the pyridine market are:



Jubilant Life Sciences

Resonance Specialties Limited

Lonza Group Ltd.

Vertellus Specialties Inc.

Red Sun Group

Shangdong Luba Chemical Co. Ltd.

Koei Chemical Company Limited

Weifang Sunwin Chemical Company Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Company

Bayer AG



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global pyridine market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type



Pyridine N-Oxide

Alpha Picoline

Beta Picoline

Gamma Picoline

2-Methyl-5-ethylpyridine



By Application



Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Foods

Others

By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include



Novasyn Organics

Labex Corporation

LeeChem India Pvt. Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Seidler Chemical Company

Hudson Chemicals

Prochem Inc.

Innova Chemicals

Scientific Solutions, LLC.

