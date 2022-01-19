Graphite Market 2022: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2027

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the Global Graphite Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global graphite market growth.

Global Graphite Market size was valued at $13,004 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $18,769 million by 2027, supported by a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Graphite is flexible in nature and has both metallic and non-metallic properties, which makes it appropriate for a diverse range of industrial applications. The non-metallic properties of graphite include high thermal resistance, chemical inertness, and lubricity, while the metallic properties include electrical and thermal conductivity.

Graphite is manufactured synthetically using carbon containing raw materials such as tar pitch and petroleum coke. The demand for natural graphite is directly proportional to the growth of the industrial applications including lubrication, refractories, battery production, and foundry. Refractories account for the highest share of around 42% in the global graphite market and is expected to remain a dominant application for consumption of natural graphite throughout the forecast period.

The global graphite market is expected to witness various growth opportunities, owing to rise in the demand for lightweight materials in aircraft components such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers. The battery production application possesses maximum market potential in the market, owing to rapid developments and advancements in the technologies adopted in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Moreover, rise in the demand for graphite, specifically in steel industry as a liner for crucibles & ladles, are another major factor driving the overall demand for graphite globally. The battery production segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The global graphite market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, itis divided into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. The natural graphite segment is further sub-categorized into flake graphite, amorphous graphite, and vein graphite. The synthetic graphite segment is further classified into graphite electrode, graphite block, carbon fiber, graphite powder, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into lubrication, refractories, foundry, battery production, and others. The battery production segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the global graphite market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players have invested significantly on R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The major players in the graphite market are:

Northern Graphite Corporation

Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc.

Energizer Resources Inc.

Mason Graphite

Flinders Resources Ltd.

Focus Graphite Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

SGL Carbon SE

SEC Carbon Limited

Graphite India Limited

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Graphite Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

GRAPHITE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Natural Graphite

Amorphous Graphite

Flake Graphite

Vein Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Graphite Electrode

Carbon Fiber

Graphite Block

Graphite Powder

Others

By Application

Lubrication

Refractories

Foundry

Battery Production

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include

Triton Minerals Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

GrafTech International Holdings Inc.

Alabama Graphite Corp.

Syrah Resources Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Industries

HEG Ltd.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Lamboo Resources Ltd.

