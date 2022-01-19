Oilfield Chemicals Market 2022: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2027

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the global oilfield chemicals market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global oilfield chemicals market growth.

global oilfield chemicals market was valued at $41,667 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $59,925 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Oilfield chemicals are used in various stages of oil & gas exploration along with reduced corrosion in the pipelines. Various type of oilfield chemicals are used in oilfields to reduce the maintenance of the equipment and to improve efficiency of the processes. These chemicals are applicable in different stages of oil exploration and are an integral part of the oil & gas industry.

These chemicals provide high performance, temperature stability, and inhibit contamination in the drilling fluid system. In the production division, these chemicals help to separate oil from gas & water, enable consistent flow of oil from well, and enhance oil production.

In 2016, North America was the leading region in global oilfield chemicals due to the growth in oil & gas activities in this region with the advancement in hydraulic fracturing and drilling processes. U.S. was the leading country in the North American oilfield chemicals market, followed by Canada.

LAMEA followed North America, owing to the increase in investment in the development of new oil well and new oil discoveries in deep well drilling in the developing nations, such as Brazil. The global market is driven by the rise in oil exploration & production activities, which increases the need for oilfield chemicals, demand for advanced drilling fluids, growth in deep-water & ultra-deep-water drilling projects, and rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling and production. Moreover, the ongoing activities to fulfill increased global energy demand brought more petroleum crude oil wells to production state globally increases the demand for oilfield chemicals. However, crude oil price fluctuations and increase in environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The global oilfield chemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided as biocides, corrosion & scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, gellants & viscosifiers, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized intodrilling fluids, cementing, enhanced oil recovery, production chemicals, well stimulation, and workover & completion. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In September 2016, Clariant, a specialty chemical manufacturer acquired two Texas based companies named Kel-Tech and X-Chem to strengthen its North American oilfield production chemicals business. These two companies provide hydraulic fracturing chemicals to energy customers.

The major market players are as follows:

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Solvay S.A.

Ecolab Inc.

Newpark Resources Inc.

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

Akzonobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global oilfield chemicals market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global oilfield chemicals market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Gellants & Viscosifiers

Other Chemicals

By Application

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover & Completion

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Denmark

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other major players in the industry include the following:

E I Dupont de Nemours and Company

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Clariant AG

Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Universal Oil Field Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

REDA Oilfield

Stepan Company

Champion Technologies

