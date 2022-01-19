Premium Salicylic Acid (>$30/KG) Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand

Premium salicylic acid is an important compound in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and cosmetics owing to its widespread application in the treatment of diseases such as dandruff, acne, psoriasis, and others. Acetylsalicylic acid, salicylic acid amine, methyl salicylate, sodium salicylate, and phenyl salicylate are the main products manufactured from premium salicylic acid.

Among these products, acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin) is produced majorly, and this is done by esterification reaction between salicylic acid and acetic anhydride utilizing sulfuric acid as a catalyst. Aspirin is an anti-inflammatory drug widely used to cure pain, reduce inflammation, and lower fever.

Premium salicylic acid is an important compound in skincare and haircare industry, owing to its applications in the treatment of dermatological and inflammatory diseases. Manufacturers of premium salicylic acid carefully comply with the regulations and norms drawn by the public authorities in Europe, Asia, and U.S. to safeguard human health and the environment.

There are myriad growth drivers for the world salicylic acid market including increasing usage of salicylic acid in dermatological treatment industry, rising demand for aspirin drug worldwide, and growing application scope in personal care products. Salicylic acid is harmful to skin and its overexposure may lead to skin irritation, breathing problems, and digestive disorders. Consumer awareness about these factors can moderately hinder the growth of this market. High adoption in medical cosmetics and increasing demand from emerging economies like Asia-Pacific offer various growth opportunities.

The world premium salicylic acid market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. Premium salicylic acid is applicable in various industries including pharmaceuticals, skin care, hair care, food & beverages, and others. Each application is further classified into sub-categories such as pharmaceuticals into PC and OTC; skincare into moisturizer, sunscreen, and acne solution; and haircare into conditioner and shampoo. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market, with its surging demand in end applications, has witnessed high growth during the past few years, and this growth trend is estimated to continue in the future too. Key players are investing in R&D activities such as use of aspirin in treatment of cardiovascular diseases and development of increased applications for the products formed.

Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Novacap, Alta laboratories Ltd., Alfa Aesar GMBH & Co KG, Simco QC, J. M. Loveridge Ltd, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hebei Jingye Group, Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd are few of the leading players profiled in the report.

Key Market Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world premium salicylic acid market and estimations from 2014 to 2022, including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends, and market intelligence.

Factors that drive and impede the growth of the market are comprehensively analyzed in this study.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on application and region.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2016 to 2022 in terms of value and volume.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

Key market players within this market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Premium Salicylic Acid (>$30/KG) Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

PC

Wart Remover

Disinfectant

Antifungal

Dentifrices

Antiseptic

Anti-irritant

OTC

Scale Lifter

Ointment

Skin Care

Moisturizer

Sunscreen

Acne Solution

Hair Care

Conditioner

Shampoo

Food Preservatives & Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Italy

Ireland

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Premium Salicylic Acid (>$30/KG) Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

