Driveline Additives Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation

Driveline additives are primarily designed for products such as transmission fluids, gear oils, and axle fluids for effective and smooth functioning of rotating equipment. It is applied to regulate the operating temperature in transmission and reduce the impact of abrasion and weathering in rotating motor parts. Moreover, driveline additives are designed and formulated to meet the specifications for quality, base stock compatibility, and cost efficiency.

The global rise in the demand for automobiles has majorly fueled the growth of the driveline additives market, which is likely to grow in demand owing to the rise in consumer awareness about fuel efficiency coupled with variations in transmission design. In addition, stringent environmental norms have triggered driveline additive manufacturers to formulate products under original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) specifications. The demand for transmission fluids has witnessed major traction owing to the increase in efficiency coupled with more reliable transmission. The demand for gear oil additives is expected to gain pace owing to the increase in agricultural and automotive applications.

The growing demand for passenger cars has resulted in the increase in demand for driveline additives, whereas the growing demand for off-highway vehicles such as road rollers and tractors is expected to catapult the demand for driveline additives. Increase in building and construction has significantly improved the market for driveline additives and the market is expected to show rapid advancement in the agriculture and automotive industries. Restriction in export and import trading coupled with fluctuation in additives price have hampered the market growth. However, R&D in vehicle functionality to improve oil efficiency is expected to drive the market.

Countries in the Asia Pacific region such as China, Japan, and India have shown rapid advancement in the driveline additives market owing to the increase in automobiles under passenger and commercial application. In addition, growth in agricultural activities is also expected to broaden the scope of driveline additives in these regions. North America and Europe are considered as the mature markets for driveline additives.

The report on the global driveline additives market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the report includes transmission fluids, farm tractor fluids, gear oil additives, and others. Based on application, the report includes passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into construction, mining, agriculture, automotive, commercial transmission, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global driveline additives market include Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemicals Corporation, BRB International, BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Infenium International Ltd, and Lubrillic.

KEY BENEFITS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on the global driveline additives market.

In-depth coverage of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to better understand the market behavior.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments helps to identify opportunities for growth within the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Driveline Additives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of Vehicles

Transmission fluids

Farm tractor fluids

Gear oil additives

Others

By Application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Off-highway vehicles

By End User

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Automotive

Commercial transmission

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Driveline Additives Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

