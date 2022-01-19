Base Oil Market Report 2022 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Development Status

The global base oil market was valued at $35,430 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $38,031 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Base oils are largely derived from crude oil base stocks. Group I mineral base oil is the primarily used base oil of the industrial lubricants business. However, the world base oil market is currently undergoing rapid change, driven mainly by the technical demand from high performance automotive engine oil applications, impacting all lubricant applications.

Demand for oils in the automotive industry, especially from emerging countries, and stringent environmental legislation leading to strict performance standards drive the global base oil market. However, the fluctuating costs of crude oil and regulations concerning emission norms are expected to hamper the market growth in the future. The global shift from Group I base oils to Group II & III present numerous growth opportunities to market players.

The global base oil market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The type segment is classified into group I, II, III, IV, and V. Based on application, the market is divided into industrial oil, metalworking fluids, hydraulic oil, greases, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest market share, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global base oil market by 2023, owing substantial growth in the emerging countries, such as, China, India, and South Korea.

The prominent players in the global base oil market have strategically focused on expansion and agreements as their key strategies to gain significant market share.

The key players profiled are as follows:

BP PLC

Chevron Corporation

Ergon Inc.

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

H&R ?lwerke Schindler GmbH

Nynas AB

Petronas Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SK Lubricants Co. Ltd.

Total S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics throughout the base oil market.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

The factors that drive and restrain the market growth are provided.

The market share for all segments with respect to geography is provided.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the base oil industry trends.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global base oil market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

By Application

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Metalworking Fluids

Greases

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

*The other players in the value chain include

Avista Oil AG

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp

GS Caltex Corporation

Lotos Oil SP. Z O.O.

MOGoil GmbH

Neste Oil

PetroChina Company Limited

Repsol S.A.

Sinopec Group

S-Oil Corporation.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global base oil market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

