Cumene Market Size 2022 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share and Regional Forecast 2027

The global cumene market was valued at $16,330 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,089 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Cumene, also known as isopropyl-benzene, is an inflammable organic compound, which is derived from an aromatic hydrocarbon with an aliphatic substitution. It is a major constituent of refined fuels and crude oil. It is used in a wide range of industries as a base chemical to produce cumene hydroperoxide, which further produces two commercially crucial chemicals namely acetone and phenol. It is used in sealant, adhesives, as a solvent in paints, lacquers, enamels, in the production of high octane production fuels, and in fuel additives.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

The global cumene market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to growth in demand for phenol and acetone and their derivatives. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable income, overall economic growth, and upsurge in the use of phenolic resins & bisphenol-A are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in demand for phenol in various industries such as plastics, composites, and laminates are anticipated to supplement the global market. However, volatile prices crude oil and hazardous health effects of cumene are expected to hamper this growth.

The global cumene market is categorized on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, it is classified into phenol/acetone and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

The key players in the global cumene market have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, with the local and established players. The key players profiled in the report include:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total S.A.

BP Plc.

Axiall Corporation

SABIC

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

JX Nippon Oil

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides extensive qualitative & quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global cumene market from 2014 to 2022 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Market estimations and forecast of the industry are based on factors impacting the growth, in terms of value and volume.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of cumene assists to understand the competitive scenario globally.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global cumene market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Cumene Market Key Segments:

By Application

Phenol/Acetone

Others

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

CPCC

KMG Chemicals

CNPC

Chang Chun Plastics Co. LTD

KenolKobil

Formosa Plastics Group

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Georgia Gulf Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Koch Industries

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

Mitsui & Co. LTd.

CEPSA

Eni Spa

Sunoco

Aramco Services Company

Domo Investment Group

Flint Hills Resources LP

Guangzhou VA-SO Plastics Co.Ltd.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global cumene market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31506

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/