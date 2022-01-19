Dental Consumables Market Growth Drivers 2022, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players

The global dental consumables market was valued at $38,921 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $55,584 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Dental consumables include products such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and others. They are used by patients for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, problems associated with gingival tissues, dental impairments dental caries, and periodontal diseases.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global dental consumables market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss significantly drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards oral hygiene, growth in dental tourism, and support from government to promote awareness about dental disorders in the emerging economies supplement the market growth.

However, high cost of dental products and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as South Africa and India, and upsurge in the demand for dental cosmetic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, the market is classified into dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumables. Dental implants are bifurcated into root form and plate form dental implants.Dental prosthetics are further divided into crowns, bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays. The bridges segment is subsegmented into three-unit bridges, four-unit bridges, Maryland bridges, and cantilever bridges.

Dentures are categorized as complete dentures and partial dentures. Abutments is further segmented into temporary and definitive abutments. Endodontics segment is subdivided into endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers. Endodontic files are divided on the basis of material and type. Materials consist of stainless steel files and alloy files, and type consists of handheld RC files and rotary files. Orthodontics segment is composed of brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. Among them, brackets are of two types, namely, fixed and removable.

Anchorage appliances consist of bands & buccal tubes and miniscrews. Ligatures are of two types, namely, elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. Periodontics segment is bifurcated into dental sutures and dental hemostats. Retail dental care essentials segment is further categorized as dental brushes, specialized dental pastes, dental floss, dental wash solutions, and dental whitening agents. Other dental consumables comprise dental splints, dental sealants, dental burs, dental impression materials, dental disposables, bonding agents, patient bibs, and aspirator tubes & saliva ejectors. The dental burs segment is fragmented into straight, latch type angle, and friction grip angle handpiece shank.



Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The dental implants & prosthetics market is further segmented on the basis of material into metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product



Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Crowns

Bridges

Three-unit Bridges

Four-unit Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Dentures

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Abutments

Temporary Abutments

Definitive Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Endodontics

Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)



By Material Type



Stainless Steel Files

Alloy Files



By Type



Handheld RC Files

Rotary Files

Obturators

Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Orthodontics

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Archwires

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric Ligatures

Wire Ligatures

Periodontics

Dental Sutures

Dental Hemostats

Retail Dental Care Essentials

Dental Brushes

Specialized Dental Pastes

Dental Floss

Dental Wash Solutions

Dental Whitening Agents

Other Dental Consumables

Dental Splints

Dental Sealants

Dental Burs

Straight Handpiece Shank

Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank

Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank

Dental Impression Materials

Dental Disposables

Bonding Agents

Patient Bibs

Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors



Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market, By Material



Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT



3M Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent

Koninklinje Philips N.V.

OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

