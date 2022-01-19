Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Competitive Situation, Development Factors with Regional Forecast by 2026

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is an important scientific technique in molecular biology that amplifies single or few copies of a piece of DNA. In addition, it is helpful in generating thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA sequence and investigating diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis, Lyme disease, and middle ear infections.

The technology involves three major steps-denaturation, annealing, and extension. It is applicable in medical, research, clinical diagnostics, and forensics. It has been utilized since decades as a standard method for research on nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) in laboratories.

PCR technologies available in market are real-time quantitative (qPCR), digital PCR (dPCR), inverse PCR, multiplex PCR, assembly PCR, and standard PCR. The need of effective diagnostic molecular technique in healthcare to detect diseases fuels the demand for the growth of the market. The global polymerase chain reaction technologies market was valued at $7,027 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,776 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, completion of the human genome project, high prevalence of diseases, increase in the geriatric population, technological advancements, and high investments by private and public organizations drive the market. However, technical limitations related to qPCR and dPCR products and high cost of dPCR devices restraint the market growth. In addition, accurate and timely results for RT-PCR is a major challenge faced by the PCR market. Reduction in number of PCR processes makes the process less tedious and may open avenues of opportunities for the PCR market.

The report segments the market by technology, product, end user, application, and geography. In terms of technology, it is segmented into real-time PCR, traditional PCR, and digital PCR. Based on product, it is classified into reagents & consumables, instruments, software, and services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical, research, and forensic applications. Based on end user, it is divided into diagnostic centers & hospitals, biotech & pharma companies, and academic & research institutions. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Healthcare giants have adopted product developments & commercialization, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements as their key strategic moves for the development of their portfolios. For instance, LGC Ltd. acquired Biosearch Technologies in 2015 to extend its expertise in qPCR market. Moreover, Sygnis AG launched SunScript one-step RT-qPCR kit in January 2016, which is useful in gene expression analysis. These developments by market giants have led to the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to technology, product, end user, application, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sygnis AG

LGC Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BioMerieux S.A.

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Affymetrix Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Real-time PCR

Traditional PCR

Digital PCR

By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By Application

Clinical

Research

Forensic

By End Users

Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the polymerase chain reaction technologies market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid

Clontech Laboratories

Eppendorf

Fluidigm

GE Healthcare

Kapa Biosystems

Maxim Biotech

PerkinElmer

Promega

Siemens Healthcare

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

