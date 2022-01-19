Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics and Forecast Research Report 2026

ABPM patient monitors are non-invasive medical devices used for detecting blood pressure and it can be carried over patient for 24 hours, even during sleep. The patient is connected to the device by a belt around their body and a cuff around the upper arm that measures the blood pressure.



The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market was valued at $78 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $128 million at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in number of hypertension cases due to increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of patient centered medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in demand for non-invasive procedures for measuring blood pressure fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM devices and lack of awareness about the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in developing nations hinders the market growth. Conversely, the rise in healthcare infrastructure and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The ABPM patient monitors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into arm and wrist ABPM patient monitors. In terms of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed in four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ABPM devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments



By Product



Arm ABPM Patient Monitors

Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors



By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others



By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT



Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

SunTech Medical

Schiller AG

Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG

Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.)

GE Company

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Vaso Corporation

BPL Group

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

